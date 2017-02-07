ABU Legislative Update: Sex-Ed Bill Fails, Monument Resolution Gets Governor’s Signature
The third week of the Utah State Legislative Session is now underway. For a check of what lawmakers are working on, every Tuesday and Thursday KCPW’s Roger McDonough speaks with Chase Thomas, Policy and Advocacy Counsel with Alliance for a Better Utah. Today they talk about the fallout from state support for a resolution calling for the president to undo the Bears Ears National Monument, and about a measure to have more comprehensive sex education in Utah public schools.
