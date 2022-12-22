A look back at the biggest stories and heroes of 2022

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. For this special holiday episode, the hosts learn more about each other, take a look back at the biggest stories and unsung heroes of 2022, as well as ways to give back this holiday season.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios