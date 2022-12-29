The 2023 Utah budget, king/queen for the day and New Year’s book recommendations

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. For this special New Year’s episode, the hosts discuss Governor Cox’s proposed 2023 budget, the unprecedented size of the state budget and its impact on education and healthcare funding. The hosts also discuss what they would change if they were king or queen for the day and offer book recommendations for the coming year.
