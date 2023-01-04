Bills on Capitol Hill: Winners and Losers of the 2022 Session

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: April 6, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of Utah legislators discusses the 2022 Legislative Session and some of the major bills passed this year.

From the historic size of this year’s budget to the state’s unprecedented investment in preserving the Great Salt Lake, the 2022 Legislative Session saw landmark bills affecting a number of hot-button policy issues. Today’s panel will dive into these debates and discuss the process it takes to get legislation passed. The panel includes Senate President Stuart Adams; Sen. Luz Escamilla, Senate Minority Whip; Rep. Jefferson Moss, House Majority Whip and Rep. Brian King, House Minority Leader. The panel is moderated by Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

This forum was recorded on March 15th, 2022.

