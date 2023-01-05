Economics, school choice, housing and engaging in Utah’s 2023 legislative session

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. To kick off 2023, the hosts discuss the economic outlook for the year, the upcoming Utah legislative session and the expected debate over education funding and school voucher programs. They also discuss housing constraints and solutions and how to effectively engage with the state legislative process.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios