Economics, school choice, housing and engaging in Utah’s 2023 legislative session

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. To kick off 2023, the hosts discuss the economic outlook for the year, the upcoming Utah legislative session and the expected debate over education funding and school voucher programs. They also discuss housing constraints and solutions and how to effectively engage with the state legislative process.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.