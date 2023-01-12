Classified documents, immigration and the battle for speaker of the House

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss pro-Bolsonaro supporters storming the Brazilian Congress, classified documents found in President Biden’s former office, Biden’s visit to the southern border, immigration policy, the dramatic series of votes for the next House speaker and the tragic murder-suicide in Enoch, Utah. They also discuss healthcare enrollment, the drying of the Great Salt Lake, the upcoming 2023 Utah Legislative Session, the point-in-time count and Sen. Karen Mayne stepping down from the Utah Legislature over health concerns.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios