Call to Mind: Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed over 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period.

What causes a person to develop an addiction? Why are substance use disorders so complicated to treat? And what new treatments are giving people hope that recovery is possible?

Join Call to Mind host Kimberly Adams for Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery, a critical hour-long broadcast special exploring substance use disorders in the United States. Through in-depth interviews and reported stories, we’ll hear firsthand from individuals who have recovered from substance use disorders, clinicians leading research to transform the treatment field, and experts who work to decriminalize substance use disorders.

