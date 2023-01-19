More classified documents, the start of the 2023 Utah Legislature and the Bees buzz off to Daybreak

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden’s second batch of undisclosed classified documents, the controversy surrounding Rep. George Santos’ falsified credentials and Moderna quadrupling their COVID-19 vaccine prices. They also discuss the start of the 2023 Utah Legislative Session, Utah Senator-elect Karen Kwan, Utah’s new entrepreneur-in-residence position and the Salt Lake Bees’ new home in Daybreak.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios