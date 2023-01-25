All Dried Up: How We Can Save the Great Salt Lake

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: October 19, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses the future of the Great Salt Lake, the negative effects caused by its rapid drying and the efforts to conserve the lake and its waters.

The political will to address the drying Great Salt Lake is high, with 80 percent of Utahns either very or somewhat concerned about the lake. State authorities have begun major moves to address these concerns. House Speaker Brad Wilson has announced Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water would send an additional 30,000 acre-feet of water to the lake to help supplement the Great Salt Lake’s low level. Speaker Wilson also unveiled Utah Water Ways, a coalition of state business leaders, to help develop programming and public awareness around the efforts to save the lake. The lake has also raised fears of worsening air pollution in Utah as exposed lake beds produce hazardous dust.

This week’s panel dives into the issues surrounding the Great Salt Lake and the work being done to preserve the iconic Utah landmark for future generations. The panel includes Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food; Dr. Kevin Perry, chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah; and Kim Shelley, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. The panel is moderated by Dr. Bonnie Baxter, director of the Great Salt Lake Institute and professor of biology at Westminster College.

This forum was co-sponsored by the University of Utah Office of Sustainability and the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy.

This forum was recorded on September 21st, 2022.

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour is a weekly program featuring forums on local, national, and international issues important to people living in Utah. The program airs every Wednesday at 10 AM and Saturday at 9 AM. Hosted by Anthony Scoma, the program highlights and contextualizes the forums presented by the Hinckley Institute of Politics every fall and spring semester at the University of Utah. Produced by KCPW Studios