Teacher pay, school vouchers and transgender treatment bills on Capitol Hill

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Utah legislation joining teacher pay raises with a student voucher program and the controversy surrounding a lobbyist’s comments about the bill. They also discuss Gov. Cox’s State of the State, a lawsuit against social media over harm to minors, a bill banning gender-affirming care treatment for minors and classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios