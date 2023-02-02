Both Sides of the Aisle

Ending the COVID-19 emergency declaration, the vote for a new state flag and other bills on Capitol Hill

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (35.4MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the ending of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration, the murder of Tyre Nichols and a poll showing most Americans believe the country is on the wrong track. They also discuss the vote on a new state flag, pregnant people’s ability to use the HOV lane, a cellphone ban for Utah schools, a bill on when to celebrate Halloween, golf course water-use disclaimers and the prohibition on gender-affirming care for Utah’s transgender minors.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: KCPW, 210 East 400 South, Suite 10, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84111, http://www.kcpw.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact