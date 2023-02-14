Witness: Black History Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.
Hear about the mother who created a ‘little black book’ to give her son tools to protect his survival when dealing with the police; after the US officially made lynching a federal crime, we meet the great grand-daughter of Ida B Wells who campaigned for the change. And, we hear about the Hollywood practice of ‘painting down’ white stunt actors to portray African Americans – and the campaign to stop it.
This special will air on Friday February 17th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.
