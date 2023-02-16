Ukraine, UFOs and the raucous State of the Union

Both Sides of the Aisle – Michael Parker fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss housing policy in Utah, the war in Ukraine one year after the Russian invasion, the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey and more objects shot down over U.S. air space. They also discuss the State of the Union address, Gov. Cox’s comments in Washington DC, toll-free public transit in Utah and the food sales tax and income tax earmark.

