The climate crisis is here. Time is slipping away to stop the worst effects of global warming, and the world is looking for solutions. In “How We Survive: The Rising Sea,” Amy Scott follows the money to the end of the world. In this case, South Florida. Miami is one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world because of climate change. Billions of dollars are pouring into the region to help it adapt to hotter temperatures, fierce storms and rising waters. But will it be enough?

We dig into the messiness of solutions. We look at how the insurance industry is determining where people live, and how broken that industry is in Florida. We explore “managed retreat,” the process of relocating entire communities from unlivable places. And we answer: How do you live in a place that wasn’t meant for massive development? And should we continue to try?

This special will air on Friday February 24th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.