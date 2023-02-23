Former President Jimmy Carter, Utah’s NBA All-Star game and the fight over state tax cuts

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care, Dominion Voting Systems’ fraud claim against Fox News, the environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio and Gov. Cox’s rejection of the need for a “national divorce.” They also discuss the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City, the SCC’s lawsuit against the LDS church, the income and food tax, the earmark for educational spending and more bills on Capitol Hill.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios