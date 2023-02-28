Witness: Women’s History Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of women’s history, told by the women who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear moving, inspiring and even outrageous stories about a few of the most important women in living memory.

We hear women organizing and demanding their rights around the world. In Italy, we learn about the Wages for Housework campaign. We hear from the French sex workers who went on strike for fairer policing. In Saudi Arabia, we meet the women behind the campaign to win the right of women to drive cars. And remember a walk-out staged by geisha in Japan.

This special will air on Friday March 3rd at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios