U.S. Foreign Policy in Uncertain Times

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2021) — Today, a look back at President Biden’s plans for U.S. foreign policy during unprecedented world events. As we approach the halfway point in Biden’s term in office—and unprecedented global events continue—a panel will discuss how foreign policy issues maintained under the Trump administration will change under the Biden presidency.

Since the recording of this forum in late 2020, many of the same issues addressed then continue to plague the international community in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine patent waivers, mass immigration, the economic rise of China and the future of the Iran Nuclear Deal remain as pressing as they were nearly two years ago.

Today’s panel discusses how the Biden administration could address these issues and reshape the country’s foreign policy. This week’s panelists include Jeffrey Meiser, associate professor in the University of Portland’s Political Science Department; Lauren Turek, assistant professor in Trinity University’s History Department; and Brent Steele, professor and chair of the University of Utah’s Political Science Department. The Hinckley Institute’s Ann Lopez will be moderating this week’s discussion.

This forum was put on in partnership with the University of Utah’s Political Science Department.

This forum was recorded on November 18, 2020.

