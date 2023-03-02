Utah’s snowpack, SCOTUS hears student loan forgiveness case and the end of the 2023 Utah Legislative Session

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the snowpack from frequent storms, the Energy Department’s assessment of the COVID-19 lab leak theory, student loan forgiveness before SCOTUS, the racist comments made by the creator of Dilbert, the future of diversity, equity and inclusion offices on Utah campuses and the U.N. resolution on the war in Ukraine. They also discuss the end of the Utah Legislative Session, the State’s yearly budget, the Pledge of Allegiance in schools and new bills limiting abortion access.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios