The 2023 Legislative Session: education, teachers and tax cuts

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the bills passed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session, education funding and tax cuts. They also discuss the relationship between Utah educators and legislators, water conservation, homelessness and the new state flag.

