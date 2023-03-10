Behind the Headlines

From school vouchers to Great Salt Lake, a Utah Legislature recap

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

The 2023 session of the Utah legislature concluded last week. We’ll review what the Legislature did, from banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors to passing a new school vouchers law.

And we’ll ask: Did the Legislature do enough to save the Great Salt Lake?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
