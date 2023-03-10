From school vouchers to Great Salt Lake, a Utah Legislature recap

The 2023 session of the Utah legislature concluded last week. We’ll review what the Legislature did, from banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors to passing a new school vouchers law.
And we’ll ask: Did the Legislature do enough to save the Great Salt Lake?
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.