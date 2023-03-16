Banks, Biden’s budget and the Utah flag referendum

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the collapse of the SVB bank, the federal backstop for bank funds and rising interest rates. They also discuss President Biden’s new annual budget, social security, a mental competency test for politicians, the referendum on Utah’s new flag and more.

