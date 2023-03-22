The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: October 26, 2022) — This week on the program, a forum with election law expert Richard Hasen on his new book “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics and How to Cure It.”

According to a survey performed by the Pearson Institute and AP-NORC, 91 percent of U.S. adults say the spread of misinformation is a problem, with 74 percent calling it a major problem. This belief also cuts across partisan lines with 80 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans say misinformation leads to higher levels of extreme political views.

This week’s speaker, Richard Hasen addresses these fears surrounding the transparency of elections and how the public can navigate the complex world of political information and disinformation. Richard Hasen is a UCLA law professor and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project. Introducing today’s speaker is Ronnell Jones, professor of law at the S.J. Quinney College of Law.

This forum was recorded on September 23rd, 2022.

