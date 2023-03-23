Russia, China, the invasion of Iraq and ESG investments

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the relationship between Russia and China, the two decades since the invasion of Iraq and the potential indictment of former president Donald Trump. They also discuss maternal mortality, President Biden’s veto of a bill banning ESG investment factors, the list of most effective legislators and bills signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios