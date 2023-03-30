Biden’s low approval polling, the Nashville shooting and social media restrictions

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden’s low approval ratings, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming to Utah and the school shooting in Nashville. They also discuss the congressional hearings on TikTok, Governor Cox’s comments on Utah’s social media restrictions for teens and the Gwyneth Paltrow skiing lawsuit.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios