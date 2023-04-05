Constructive Dialogue for Grand Challenges: Lessons Learned from Climate Change

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: August 10, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses how to foster a meaningful dialogue on society’s grand challenges ranging from environmental crisis to social and political upheaval.

This event was put on to celebrate the University of Utah’s 50th anniversary of its College of Social and Behavioral Science. The panel includes the event’s keynote speaker Katharine Hayhoe—chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy and distinguished professor of political science at Texas Tech University.

The other distinguished panelists are professors from the University of Utah’s College of Social and Behavioral Science. Speaking first will be Lisa Aspinwall, professor of psychology; following her will be Thomas Cova, professor of geography; Edmond Fong, associate professor of political science and chair of the division of ethnic studies; Claudia Geist, associate professor of gender studies and sociology; and Rick Larsen, president and CEO of the Sutherland Institute. Moderating the panel will be Brent Steele, chair of the political science department at the University of Utah.

This forum was recorded on April 18th, 2022.

