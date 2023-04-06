Delivered: The Postpartum body

Expecting parents are told to prepare for the highest highs, but how about the lowest lows? Or the moments of uncertainty in between? The postpartum period is filled with mental and physical challenges that are sidelined in many public conversations about parenthood. In the two-episode special “Delivered,” Embodied opens up conversations about the under-discussed parts of pregnancy and childbirth, from the stigma around postpartum bodies to the mental health challenges experienced by non-birthing parents.

In the Postpartum Body, host Anita Rao interviews folks about the physicality of birth and meeting their new postpartum bodies. Doula Lydia-Carlie Tilus talks about her trauma-informed approach to postpartum care; photographer ash luna shares how they’ve used the 4th Trimester Bodies Project to diversify the images people associate with postpartum bodies; and former active duty Marine Letticia Solomon talks about navigating the pressures of a highly physical job postpartum.

This special will air on Friday March 7th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios