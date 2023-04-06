Trump indictment, Finland joins NATO and a poll on political power in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Trump’s indictment in New York, Finland joining NATO and the imprisonment of a Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia. They also discuss elections in Wisconsin and Chicago, a poll on who holds power in Utah politics and potential flooding after record snowfall.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios