Clarence Thomas, Harlan Crow and a changing Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Justice Clarence Thomas receiving gifts from megadonor Harlan Crow, the two representatives expelled from the Tennessee legislature and rival judgments on the FDA approval of abortion medication. They also discuss the future of a changing Utah and how the state can adapt to a growing population.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios