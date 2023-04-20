Both Sides of the Aisle

Leaked Pentagon documents, Utah’s Major League plans and the 2024 Senate race

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the leak of Pentagon documents on social media, the potential for a recession, EPA’s actions on the transition to electric vehicles and the call for Sen. Diane Feinstein to step down. They also discuss the plans to bring a Major League Baseball team to Utah, the opening moves in the 2024 Senate race, free speech on law school campuses and the failed flag change referendum.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
