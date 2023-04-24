KCPW Presents

Call Me — Maybe?: The 50th Anniversary of the First Cell Phone Call

On April 3, 1973, an engineer named Martin Cooper stood nervously along a busy midtown Manhattan street, about to make a phone call. It was a call that would change life as we know it: The first cell phone call ever. The phone Cooper used that day — a prototype — was a bulky, 2-pound monster that looked a bit like a shoe with an antenna sticking out of the top. In the half-a-century since, this technology has changed more about the way we communicate and connect than Cooper could’ve ever imagined. On this special episode, we mark the 50th anniversary of the first cell call with an exploration of the past, present, and future of mobile communications. We hear about Cooper’s work on this world-altering invention, one community’s fight against the 5G revolution, and why satellite phones are making a comeback in a big way.

This special will air on Friday March 28th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios
