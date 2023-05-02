KCPW Presents

KCPW Presents: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

TikTok is considered the world’s most successful video app. But with concerns that U.S. data could be transmitted to China’s government, President Biden banned TikTok from government phones. Should the Whitehouse go further? Those in support point to the ban on Huawei as an effective means of limiting China’s influence. Those against say a ban could constitute censorship and is easily bypassed. In that context, we debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

This special will air on Friday May 5th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios
Friday 10:00 AM

Friday 8:00 PM


