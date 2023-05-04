The national debt ceiling, Title 42 and the Salt Lake City mayoral race

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the fight over raising the debt ceiling over cuts to spending, the failure of First Republic Bank and the future of Title 42 at the southern border. They also discuss the Salt Lake City mayoral race, Rocky Mountain Power’s plans to retire coal-fired power plants, Pornhub blocking access to Utahns and the return of the Delta Center.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.