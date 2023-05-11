Utahns in Ukraine, presidential candidates and the fight over federal debt and spending

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss college graduation, Utah’s delegation to Ukraine, mental health awareness month and climate change in Utah school curriculum. They also discuss presidential candidates, the debt ceiling, national spending, Utah’s sales tax on food and the future of Utah’s income tax earmark for education.
