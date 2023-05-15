KCPW Presents

Brazen Presents: The Closer

This is a special edition of The Closer, a series from Project Brazen and PRX that shares the inside story of the deals that changed the world. In this episode, ‘The deal that made the world’s biggest airline,’ we reveal how a series of dramatic aviation deals brought about the shrinking legroom and extra charges synonymous with today’s air travel. In particular, we delve into the American Airlines and US Airways tie-up that created the biggest airline in the world. To tell us that story, The Closer host Aimee Keane talks to Sara Nelson – one of the most prominent labour leaders in the US, and the woman at the deal table back in 2013.

This special will air on Friday May 19th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

KCPW Presents
Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios
    Additional Programming Provided by

