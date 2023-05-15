Brazen Presents: The Closer

This is a special edition of The Closer, a series from Project Brazen and PRX that shares the inside story of the deals that changed the world. In this episode, ‘The deal that made the world’s biggest airline,’ we reveal how a series of dramatic aviation deals brought about the shrinking legroom and extra charges synonymous with today’s air travel. In particular, we delve into the American Airlines and US Airways tie-up that created the biggest airline in the world. To tell us that story, The Closer host Aimee Keane talks to Sara Nelson – one of the most prominent labour leaders in the US, and the woman at the deal table back in 2013.
This special will air on Friday May 19th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.
