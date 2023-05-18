The end of Title 42, Trump’s CNN town hall and the new Great Salt Lake commissioner

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the ongoing fight over the debt ceiling, the end of Title 42, Sen. Dianne Feinstein returning to the Senate, the federal charges against Rep. George Santos and former President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall. They also discuss the Utah Legislature’s special session this week, an LGBT+ student walkout in Lehi, removing public comment in St. George town halls and the appointment of Brian Steed to be the new Great Salt Lake commissioner.
