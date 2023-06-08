New SCOTUS decisions, the final debt ceiling deal, book bans and Utah Pride controversies

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss new entrants to the 2024 presidential race, recent Supreme Court rulings, updates on filling Rep. Chris Stewart’s congressional seat and passage of the debt ceiling legislation. They also discuss fights over banning books in Utah schools, the controversy surrounding Pride livery on a UTA bus and changes to Gov. Spencer Cox’s Pride month statement.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios