Trump’s pleads not guilty in Miami, responses by Republican leadership and the timeline for Utah’s special election

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges of mishandling classified documents, Trump’s campaign appearances after the proceedings and the reaction of Republican officials to the investigation. They also discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis flying asylum seekers to California, candidates for Utah’s 2nd congressional district, a poll on Sen. Mitt Romney’s approval rating, the replacement of Utah’s Board of Higher Education and the Office of Energy Development audit.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios