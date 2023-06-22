The 2024 presidential election

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the candidates for the presidential party primaries, President Biden’s age and former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign. They also discuss Sen. Tim Scott, former Gov. Chris Christie, the timeline of the presidential election cycle and what role debates will play.
