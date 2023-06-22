The Whistleblower: Truth, Dissent and the Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg

To mark the passing of Daniel Ellsberg of the Pentagon Papers, the GroundTruth Project presents a special one hour program that traces the path of some 7000 documents from a safe in the Rand Corporation to the front page of the New York Times in June of 1971 and the fallout for Richard Nixon, whose obsession with Daniel Ellsberg would consume his presidency.

This special will air on Friday June 23rd at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

