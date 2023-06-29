Culture wars and politics

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the definition of a culture war, how these wars get started and who stands to benefit. They also discuss how political groups speak past each other, how religion influences political discourse and how to bring conversations towards a productive outcome.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios