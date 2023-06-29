Culture wars and politics

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the definition of a culture war, how these wars get started and who stands to benefit. They also discuss how political groups speak past each other, how religion influences political discourse and how to bring conversations towards a productive outcome.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.