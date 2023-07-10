The One Recipe Summer Celebrations

Join host Jesse Sparks for a celebratory summer edition of The Splendid Table’s newest “podbaby,” The One Recipe. Jesse talks to culinary superstars about their summer entertaining strategies. They’ll discuss the recipes that work for a crowd and explore cooking traditions and foods with influences from all over the world. They’ll leave you with ideas to jumpstart your own summer parties, whether you’re celebrating Juneteenth, graduation, Father’s Day or the Fourth of July.

Guests include chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s in Houston, who has dedicated his kitchen to innovative takes on Southern food classics inspired by his great-grandmother Lucille B. Smith, Esteban Castillo, author of Chicano Bakes: Recipes for Mexican Pan Dulce, Tamales and My Favorite Desserts, Bao Ong, restaurant columnist at the Houston Chronicle and Natasha David author of Drink Lightly, A Lighter Take on Serious Cocktails.

This special will air on Friday July 14th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios