The race for the 2nd Congressional District and redistricting before the Utah Supreme Court

Both Sides of the Aisle – Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the recent heat, the race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, Sen. Kathleen Riebe receiving the Democratic nomination, Republican delegates nominating Celeste Maloy and other Republicans pursuing the signature-gathering path to the ballot. They also discuss redistricting arguments before the Utah Supreme Court, recent polling for Gov. Spencer Cox and UDOT choosing the gondola option for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

