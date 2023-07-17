Will Millennials Be Left Behind?

Millennials—people born between 1981 and 1996 — have surpassed the Baby Boomers as the largest generation group in the U.S. Now, the oldest Millennials are reaching their forties and feel they don’t have the financial and emotional standing their parents did and have instead been left behind. Those who agree say Millennials are America’s most educated — but broke — generation and pay more for basic items, leading them unable to afford to buy a home or have children. Those who disagree say that not buying a house or having kids are their choices, not based on economic hardship; and really, they will soon be doing well financially because they strive for higher education and better jobs and they are close to reaching their peak earning years.

This special will air on Friday July 21st at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

