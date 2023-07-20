The NDAA, SCOTUS decisions and Gov. Cox’s plans for the NGA

Both Sides of the Aisle – Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the National Defense Authorization Act and the controversial amendments added to it in the House, the Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action, student debt relief and state bans on LGBT discrimination. They also discuss the No Labels organization, Jon Huntsman’s involvement in the group, debate plans for the 2nd Congressional District and Gov. Cox’s new role as head of the National Governors Association.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios