July heat waves, DeSantis in Utah and financial disclosures for the 2nd Congressional District special election

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the intense heat waves affecting multiple continents, the razor wire barrier across the Rio Grande river and former President Trump’s charges over the attempted overturn of the 2020 election. They also discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign trip to Utah, his comments on Florida’s new curriculum on slavery, censorship of information on Hunter Biden’s laptop and new campaign disclosures for the GOP candidates for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

