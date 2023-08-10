The downgrade of U.S. credit rating, Medicaid rollbacks and the University of Utah joining the Big 12

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the ongoing heat wave in the Western U.S., the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by the Fitch agency, Utah’s exceptional credit rating and the effects of old age on members of Congress. They also discuss millions losing Medicaid coverage, University of Utah moving into the Big 12 and updates on the race to replace outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart.

