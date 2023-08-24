Tropical Storm Hilary, Trump’s criminal indictments and the Utah GOP’s switch to presidential caucuses

Both Sides of the Aisle – Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the fires in Canada and Maui, Tropical Storm Hilary, a landmark climate case in Montana and the politicization of schools as students return to classes. They also discuss the first Republican presidential debate, the Utah GOP switching to a caucus nomination system, former President Trump’s indictments, reactions from Utah political leaders and the resignation of Utah Rep. Quinn Kotter.

