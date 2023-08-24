Both Sides of the Aisle

Tropical Storm Hilary, Trump’s criminal indictments and the Utah GOP’s switch to presidential caucuses

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (35.4MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the fires in Canada and Maui, Tropical Storm Hilary, a landmark climate case in Montana and the politicization of schools as students return to classes. They also discuss the first Republican presidential debate, the Utah GOP switching to a caucus nomination system, former President Trump’s indictments, reactions from Utah political leaders and the resignation of Utah Rep. Quinn Kotter.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact