The first GOP presidential debate, Utah’s 2nd Congressional District primary election and the mayoral race in Salt Lake City

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the first Republican presidential debate, former President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson, his booking at Fulton County Jail, the mug shot fundraising and voters’ perceptions of Trump and President Biden. They also discuss the lead-up to Utah’s 2nd District primary vote, undecided voters and funding in the race, the Salt Lake City mayoral race, homelessness, the audit of Cache County and the Hoberman Arch.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
