2nd Congressional District primary results, Utah’s senators and the 14th Amendment challenge to Trump’s presidential bid

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the results of the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, the likelihood Utah will elect a woman to Congress, the rural-urban divide and Sen. Mitt Romney’s poll numbers and potential reelection campaign. They also discuss Sen. Mike Lee’s award for taxpayer advocacy, his comments on Burning Man, Justice Clarence Thomas’ disclosure of gifts from political donors, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel freezing on camera for the second time and the use of the 14th Amendment to block former President Trump from the presidential ballot.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios