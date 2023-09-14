Roadwork, Medicare drug negotiations, the economy and homelessness

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss roadwork, Utah’s Olympic bid, federal bargaining on Medicare drug prices and Rep. Owen’s comments on education and indoctrination. They also discuss the economy’s outlook, Utah’s economic strength, the importance of service and the persistent causes and stressors of homelessness.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios