Roadwork, Medicare drug negotiations, the economy and homelessness

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss roadwork, Utah’s Olympic bid, federal bargaining on Medicare drug prices and Rep. Owen’s comments on education and indoctrination. They also discuss the economy’s outlook, Utah’s economic strength, the importance of service and the persistent causes and stressors of homelessness.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.